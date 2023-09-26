Software Engineer (Java) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Senior Java developer urgently needed in Gauteng with a strong focus on back end.

Key Requirements

TypeScript

NodeJs

Java – expert level experience

Qualifications: IT Degree preferable

8+ years experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

