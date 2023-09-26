Our client seeks a Software Tester who possesses robust expertise in automation techniques and skills. The ideal candidate should excel in creating automated solutions to enhance our software development processes. They are actively looking for a dedicated Software Tester with extensive experience in the realm of Software Testing automation. To ensure the smooth and effective delivery of their product. The successful candidate would provide valuable support to the business and team.
Education and training:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
-
Relevant certification (ISTQB)
-
At least 4 years’experience in a similar position
- Solid experience dealing with relevant stakeholders
- Proven experience in executing test strategies, plans and cases
- Strong background on what is technically required to deliver IT solutions
- Solid experience with defect tracking and testing systems
- Extensive experience using techniques for identifying, gathering and validating customers’ needs in the delivery of IT services
Responsibilities:
- Supporting the operations of the test environment and preparing for evaluations
- Provide informal training in the collection methods of feedback on the developing design from end users and other representative sources
- Investigating company data requirements and applying data analysis, modelling and quality assurance techniques to establish, modify and maintain data structures, entity descriptions, relationship descriptions and attribute definitions
- Estimating test effort and testing according to the schedule and completing tasks within allocated timeframes
- Contributing to selection of the most appropriate means of representing business requirements in the context of a specific change initiative, ensuring traceability back to source
- Interpreting, executing and documenting complex test scripts using agreed methods and standards
-
Deploying test automation to continuous integration environment and to ensure that test results are delivered in appropriate ways
-
Ensuring the maintenance of documentation of test operations and report results to software development team
- Regularly review test plans or company products to identify actual and potential problems
- Proactively support the software development team in the diagnosis and replication of software failures
- Perform functional, regression, and end-to-end acceptance testing
- Providing reports on progress, anomalies, risks and issues associated with the overall project
- Developing and executing test cases against stories, creating and maintaining tests in line with agreed testing standards and practices
-
Providing feedback on user stories from a quality point of view and promoting bug prevention strategies, testability, accessibility
-
Performing complex audits and tests of software products in accordance with software test plans, policies and procedures
- Debugging and characterizing defects
- Providing software evaluation reports detailing configuration, system quality, collect metrics and descriptions for passing and failing tests
- Developing and executing software test plans, automated scripts and programs for testing
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Manual Testing
- ISTQB Certified
- Defect Tracking
- Web Testing
- Test automation
- Exploratory Testing
About The Employer:
Our client seeks a Software Tester to join their dynamic and innovative team in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.
Hybrid position.
First few months will be fully in office.