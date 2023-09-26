Software Tester

Our client seeks a Software Tester who possesses robust expertise in automation techniques and skills. The ideal candidate should excel in creating automated solutions to enhance our software development processes. They are actively looking for a dedicated Software Tester with extensive experience in the realm of Software Testing automation. To ensure the smooth and effective delivery of their product. The successful candidate would provide valuable support to the business and team.

Education and training:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent

Relevant certification (ISTQB)

At least 4 years’experience in a similar position

Solid experience dealing with relevant stakeholders

Proven experience in executing test strategies, plans and cases

Strong background on what is technically required to deliver IT solutions

Solid experience with defect tracking and testing systems

Extensive experience using techniques for identifying, gathering and validating customers’ needs in the delivery of IT services

Responsibilities:

Supporting the operations of the test environment and preparing for evaluations

Provide informal training in the collection methods of feedback on the developing design from end users and other representative sources

Investigating company data requirements and applying data analysis, modelling and quality assurance techniques to establish, modify and maintain data structures, entity descriptions, relationship descriptions and attribute definitions

Estimating test effort and testing according to the schedule and completing tasks within allocated timeframes

Contributing to selection of the most appropriate means of representing business requirements in the context of a specific change initiative, ensuring traceability back to source

Interpreting, executing and documenting complex test scripts using agreed methods and standards

Deploying test automation to continuous integration environment and to ensure that test results are delivered in appropriate ways

Ensuring the maintenance of documentation of test operations and report results to software development team

Regularly review test plans or company products to identify actual and potential problems

Proactively support the software development team in the diagnosis and replication of software failures

Perform functional, regression, and end-to-end acceptance testing

Providing reports on progress, anomalies, risks and issues associated with the overall project

Developing and executing test cases against stories, creating and maintaining tests in line with agreed testing standards and practices

Providing feedback on user stories from a quality point of view and promoting bug prevention strategies, testability, accessibility

Performing complex audits and tests of software products in accordance with software test plans, policies and procedures

Debugging and characterizing defects

Providing software evaluation reports detailing configuration, system quality, collect metrics and descriptions for passing and failing tests

Developing and executing software test plans, automated scripts and programs for testing

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

ISTQB Certified

Defect Tracking

Web Testing

Test automation

Exploratory Testing

About The Employer:

Our client seeks a Software Tester to join their dynamic and innovative team in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

Hybrid position.

First few months will be fully in office.

Learn more/Apply for this position