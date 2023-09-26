Solutions Architect

We are seeking a highly skilled Solutions Architect to join our clients’ team. As a Solutions Architect, you will play a pivotal role in designing and overseeing the architecture of software applications, ensuring they meet the organisations needs and align with their technology strategy.

You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Software Developers, Process Engineers, Analysts, and other stakeholders, to translate business requirements into robust technical solutions. Your expertise in application design, development methodologies, and emerging technologies will be instrumental in driving the successful delivery of software projects across the organisation’s solution landscape, including ERP, intranet, online, and mobile applications.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing, installing, maintaining, and modifying advanced, integrated business application programs.

Creating custom solutions when off-the-shelf software falls short.

Providing support to Developers, offering expertise in program code, including .Net Core and Natural/Adabas.

Designing solutions architectures for platform modernization initiatives.

Developing comprehensive architecture documents, including flows, state transition diagrams, ERDs/data modelling, and functional decomposition.

Collaborating with the team on core system development initiatives.

Performing z/OS operations to ensure system stability and performance.

Offering guidance to Developers working on projects of moderate complexity and lead them in system design.

Identifying and rectifying poorly written code to enhance system performance.

Monitoring mainframe performance using tools such as Review, Grafana, and Rmfmon.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 (Must) +8 years of relevant IT and development experience, including a minimum of 3 years focused on solutions architecture.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or an equivalent degree with at least 5 years of relevant development experience, including a minimum of 2 years focused on solutions architecture.

Demonstrated thought leadership in emerging technologies.

Proficiency in back-end and front-end development.

Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns, including data modeling.

Ability to create transition and data flow diagrams, file mapping, and data dictionaries.

Familiarity with legislative and regulatory requirements, particularly the National Health & Medical Schemes Act and Regulations.

Expertise in the following technologies and tools:

C#, Natural/Adabas, z/OS software.

.Net Core Framework, Mobile development (Flutter, Xamarin, Swiftic, etc.).

SQL Server, SAP Sybase.

Typescript/JavaScript/jQuery.

RESTful and SOAP APIs.

CI/CD pipelines and code versioning/GIT, Azure DevOps.

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

Integration Architecture

Application Architecture

High-level design

Proof of concept

Application Design

API management

Development

Technical Architecture

Solution Implementation

IT Strategy

Architecture Design

Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

