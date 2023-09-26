SQL Developer

R 800 000 – R 890 000 plus benefits

Microsoft certificates an advantage.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including software documenting and reporting.

Proficient in data analysis, troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

SQL scripting experience.

Strong SSRS experience

Strong SQL, Microsoft Integrations Services and PowerBI skills or equivalent.

Well versed in excel.

Desired Skills:

