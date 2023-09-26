My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaise with business and/or technical representatives to guarantee high quality outcomes
- Determine the impact of integration test analysis
- Define appropriate tests required
- Gather and manage test data
- Set up/adjust test plans for all types of testing (e.g., system / performance / regression / integration testing)
- Prepare comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Post implementation production support (after care)
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Experience
- Strong knowledge and experience in DB2, SQL, and JCL
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate and / or other relevant qualification / experience would be an advantage
- Solid understanding of Software testing techniques (black box and white box testing)
- Technical knowledge (COBOL, DB2)and solid experience in Mainframe Application testing would be to your advantage
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)
- 5+ years related experience in Mainframe Software Testing / Quality Assurance
- Active participation in team to improve the testing process / define the team’s test strategy
- Understanding of common software failures and faults
- Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
- Automated testing experience would be an advantage
Competencies and Attributes
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment
- Innovative thinking
- Attention to detail
- Ability to perform well under pressure
- Sound decision-making skills
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Contributing to team success
- Building relationships
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focused while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- DB2
- SQL
- JCL
- COBOL
- ISTQB
- Scrum