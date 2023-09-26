Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, founded in 1990, is privately-owned and has its headquarters situated in Cape Town, South Africa. They have a global presence with a workforce of over 500 employees. This workforce consists of a team of engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, marketing, and other areas. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, delivered by experts in the field. Their values are an integral part of their business practices, guiding their interactions with clients, business partners, and employees with honesty and integrity. Moreover, they strive to ensure that their teams worldwide are united in their pursuit of a shared vision.

Conducting comprehensive software testing to ensure optimal performance.

Providing maintenance and support for existing systems, ensuring their seamless operation.

Actively participating in the release process to facilitate smooth deployments.

Continuously updating knowledge of new QA tools and relevant technology to stay at the forefront of the industry.

Engaging proactively in the scrum process to drive efficient project management.

Promoting knowledge transfer and fostering collaboration among team members.

An IT-related degree or diploma is highly desirable.

At least 2 years of professional experience in a related role, such as software testing.

Strong expertise in both functional and non-functional testing.

Proven track record in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a dynamic continuous delivery environment.

Familiarity with various software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Strong analytical skills for effectively analysing requirements.

Technical proficiency, including testing software without a user interface

Exceptional communication skills, adept at interacting with individuals at all levels within an organisation.

Possession of a QA-related certification, such as ISTQB Foundation, is preferred.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Experience working with teams that follow an Agile methodology.

Proficiency in writing and debugging code, adding value to the testing process.

