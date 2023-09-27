Agile/Scrum Master (Hybrid) 0154 (TB) – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 27, 2023

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.

  • Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

  • Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

  • Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.

  • Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

  • Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

  • Actively participating in Scrum events.

  • Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.

  • Facilitating impediment resolution.

  • Fostering and increasing team morale.

  • Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.

  • Joining Agile Masters CoP.

  • Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.

  • Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.

  • Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

  • Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

Specific Technical skills & experience required:

  • Agile Working Model.

  • DevOps and BizDevOps.

  • Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).

  • Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.

  • Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).

  • Product Management.

  • Ability to serve a technical team using Agile ways of working.

  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling of defects, etc).

  • Knowledge of numerous training and facilitation techniques.

  • Conflict Resolution methods.

  • Ability to serve multiple Scrum teams and team interdependency management.

  • Team and people development.

  • Agile health checks.

Desired Skills:

