Agile/Scrum Master (Hybrid) 0154 (TB)

- Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.
- Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.
- Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.
- Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.
- Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.
- Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.
- Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.
- Actively participating in Scrum events.
- Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.
- Facilitating impediment resolution.
- Fostering and increasing team morale.
- Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.
- Joining Agile Masters CoP.
- Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.
- Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.
- Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.
Specific Technical skills & experience required:
- Agile Working Model.
- DevOps and BizDevOps.
- Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).
- Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.
- Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).
- Product Management.
- Ability to serve a technical team using Agile ways of working.
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling of defects, etc).
- Knowledge of numerous training and facilitation techniques.
- Conflict Resolution methods.
- Ability to serve multiple Scrum teams and team interdependency management.
- Team and people development.
- Agile health checks.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Master
- Scrum Master
- Agile/Scrum