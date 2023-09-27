Android Developer

Are you a seasoned Android Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Intermediate Android Developer to join our growing team.

As an Android Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.

What you’ll do:

  • Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart

  • Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices

  • Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives

  • Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

  • At least 3 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in Android.

  • 2 years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps

  • Experience with building apps and software for investment products is a bonus.

  • Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.

  • Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Personal attributes:

  • Strong communications and consultative skills.

  • Self-initiated and proactive.

  • Experience in a remote software development environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position