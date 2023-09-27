Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned Android Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Intermediate Android Developer to join our growing team.

As an Android Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart

Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices

Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives

Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

At least 3 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in Android.

2 years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps

Experience with building apps and software for investment products is a bonus.

Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.

Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Personal attributes:

Strong communications and consultative skills.

Self-initiated and proactive.

Experience in a remote software development environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

