Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned Android Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Intermediate Android Developer to join our growing team.
As an Android Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.
What you’ll do:
- Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart
- Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices
- Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives
- Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.
Your expertise:
- At least 3 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in Android.
- 2 years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps
- Experience with building apps and software for investment products is a bonus.
- Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.
- Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).
Personal attributes:
- Strong communications and consultative skills.
- Self-initiated and proactive.
- Experience in a remote software development environment.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML