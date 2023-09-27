Business Analyst

Company within the financial services sector / banking field.

Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

BUSINESS ANALYST

Experience and responsibilities:

Business requirements gathering. As-Is state analysis. Business Requirement Document compilation.

Manage relationships between stakeholders and liaise with IT and Business divisions.

Process modelling Visio

Managing BAU.

Project management. – from a BA perspective

Manage deliverables into various stages in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Modifications to existing systems i.e. specifies user/system interfaces including for e.g. menus, screens, inputs, reports, validation and error correction procedures.

Functional Specification review.

Compiling project summary documents

Implementation document review

Test cases compilation. Testing (QA and Production testing)

Experience & Qualification:

At least 3- 5 years’ Business Analysis experience

Experience as BA for financial services or banking or insurance sector

Degree / Diploma and

BA Certification preferable

Experience in PASA Projects (Authenticated Collections /Debicheck)

MasterCard or VISA projects (Card Issuing / payments) involvement

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Business Requirements

Process Modelling

SDLC

System Modifications

Test Case Compiliation

PASA

Card Issuing

Learn more/Apply for this position