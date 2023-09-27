Company within the financial services sector / banking field.
Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
BUSINESS ANALYST
Experience and responsibilities:
- Business requirements gathering. As-Is state analysis. Business Requirement Document compilation.
- Manage relationships between stakeholders and liaise with IT and Business divisions.
- Process modelling Visio
- Managing BAU.
- Project management. – from a BA perspective
- Manage deliverables into various stages in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Modifications to existing systems i.e. specifies user/system interfaces including for e.g. menus, screens, inputs, reports, validation and error correction procedures.
- Functional Specification review.
- Compiling project summary documents
- Implementation document review
- Test cases compilation. Testing (QA and Production testing)
Experience & Qualification:
- At least 3- 5 years’ Business Analysis experience
- Experience as BA for financial services or banking or insurance sector
- Degree / Diploma and
- BA Certification preferable
- Experience in PASA Projects (Authenticated Collections /Debicheck)
- MasterCard or VISA projects (Card Issuing / payments) involvement
Contact me at the detail below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
Desired Skills:
- Business Requirements
- Process Modelling
- SDLC
- System Modifications
- Test Case Compiliation
- PASA
- Card Issuing