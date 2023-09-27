Business Analyst

Sep 27, 2023

Company within the financial services sector / banking field.
Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
BUSINESS ANALYST
Experience and responsibilities:

  • Business requirements gathering. As-Is state analysis. Business Requirement Document compilation.
  • Manage relationships between stakeholders and liaise with IT and Business divisions.
  • Process modelling Visio
  • Managing BAU.
  • Project management. – from a BA perspective
  • Manage deliverables into various stages in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Modifications to existing systems i.e. specifies user/system interfaces including for e.g. menus, screens, inputs, reports, validation and error correction procedures.
  • Functional Specification review.
  • Compiling project summary documents
  • Implementation document review
  • Test cases compilation. Testing (QA and Production testing)

Experience & Qualification:

  • At least 3- 5 years’ Business Analysis experience
  • Experience as BA for financial services or banking or insurance sector
  • Degree / Diploma and
  • BA Certification preferable
  • Experience in PASA Projects (Authenticated Collections /Debicheck)
  • MasterCard or VISA projects (Card Issuing / payments) involvement

Desired Skills:

  • Business Requirements
  • Process Modelling
  • SDLC
  • System Modifications
  • Test Case Compiliation
  • PASA
  • Card Issuing

