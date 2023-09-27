Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced and capable Business Analyst. The BA is expected to deliver project work to customers as part of our project teams typically consisting of project managers, architects, analysts, testers, and developers. Our projects are often mid to large complex projects, delivering process automation solutions to customers in a demanding and fast-paced environment.

Qualification:

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification.

BABOK or comparable industry-standard certification.

Responsibilities:

Take ownership and help drive delivery within the project team.

Solicit, understand, and document business requirements (waterfall or agile).

Interpret the business requirements for the rest of the project team.

Understand the customer’s problem in-depth and understand their business drivers.

Understand the customer’s problem in-depth and understand their business drivers. Participate in solution design with the solution architect and other team members.

Help keep the project team (specifically the technical team members) on track (aligned to functional requirements) during the development phases.

Prepare functional test cases, test documentation, and test data.

Conduct functional testing, either in isolation or with a tester(s).

Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with support from other team members.

Prepare training material.

Conduct training with end users.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

5+ years of full-time business analysis experience.

Strong experience in business process automation.

Capabilities in process modeling using BPMN2 are preferable.

Exposure to both conventional and Agile project teams.

Broad industry experience preferable (telecoms, finance, and other).

Type of role: Contract.

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position