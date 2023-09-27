Consultant: Developer at Syspro – Gauteng Sandown

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Consultant: Developer is responsible for developing [URL Removed] applications to provide efficient and practical solutions that are easy to operate without compromising the company’s development standards. These development applications will be completed following the project procedure to ensure the successful completion after attaining the customers’ requirements and specifications and delivering a top class application using SYSPRO’s business objects.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide support and/or technical assistance with [URL Removed] queries in Africa either remotely or on site for customers.

Present [URL Removed] demonstrations to current customers or prospective SYSPRO customers.

Develop custom [URL Removed] applications to support the core SYSPRO application as per customer requirements and not replace functionality that is already available in the core product.

Provide feasibility for development during the pre-sales SPM phase as/when required and provide advice on when/where/and how [URL Removed] solutions could be implemented to enhance the customer experience with our software.

Prepare quotes for development [URL Removed] potential business object errors to ensuring these are logged correctly and propose enhancements to the business object and ensure these are logged accurately and forwarded to the relevant department (following the correct procedures).

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT

3-5 year’s experience with SYSPRO [URL Removed] development experience using the SYSPRO [URL Removed] integration layer with business objects.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

VB.net

C#

VB scripting

MS Microsoft Operating Systems

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning software provider. SYSPRO specializes in key manufacturing and distribution industries.

Established in 1978 by CEO Phil Duff, SYSPRO remains one of the longest standing privately owned vendors of ERP software in the world.

With a strong commitment to channel partner growth and offices in the United States, Canada, Africa, the UK, Asia and Australasia, SYSPRO customers are backed by a team of global experts that drive maximum value out of IT systems and business solutions.

