Digital Business Analyst at Neem Digital – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Neem Consulting is recruiting a Digital Business Analyst with broad Experience and skills in a Digital delivery environment. The role is to accelerate innovation of online recipe management, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to enhance the consumer experience, improve first-party data capture, and leverage it for business growth.

We are a growing consultancy with an expanding list of Blue-Chip clients. We are looking for an energetic and motivated IT professional to join our team to meet immediate demand.

Our Client’s ambition is to be the best marketing company in the world. They do this by embracing a consumer and data-centric approach and creating an integrated brand communication across media channels. They aim to be present wherever it is relevant to their consumers, connecting with them via digital experiences that penetrate the culture and build brand love.

One of the steps to achieve this is to drive digital acceleration to better engage with their consumers while building a solid and lasting digital relationship. We are looking for you if you can help our Client achieve this!

Essential Skills and Experience

Extensive Business Analysis experience in a Digital Marketing landscape

Experience with systems managing consumer data, such as Gigya/SAP CDC

Good working knowledge of integration, APIs, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Azure

Some working knowledge of generative AI and Machine Learning is essential.

Knowledge of enterprise web platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager,

Experience with stakeholder management and the Ability to schedule and manage multiple projects, including working with outside vendors where required.

Strong organizational skills, Ability to act independently, and meet tight deadlines.

Proven Ability to manage multiple agencies or organizations to reach digital goals.

Knowledge of good practices around website usability, maintainability, and accessibility

An outstanding communicator, relationship builder, and influencer, capable of working effectively with counterparts of all work levels worldwide.

Self-starting and able to make significant progress quickly while maintaining solid communications.

Excellent Knowledge of digital tools and metrics, ensuring the global website estate for all in-scope brands is operationally sound regarding site speed, SEO, accessibility, and other metrics.

An ability to apply strategic thinking and business goals to user experience research.

Demonstrable Ability to select the most appropriate methodology to uncover product strategy-level questions, usability issues, and innovation requirements.

Ability to consolidate, document, and present research findings, often from multiple sources, in short, concise, actionable, compelling stories to large audiences

Desirable Skills

Experience with online Recipe Management would be very beneficial.

Job Summary

As mentioned, the role’s primary purpose is to accelerate innovation of online recipe management, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to enhance the consumer experience, improve first-party data capture, and leverage it for business growth.

You are required to drive the technical innovations and will work with the in-house and 3rd party digital teams to plan, scale, and pilot projects to connect with consumers through digital channels.

You will know FMCG, Big Brand Marketing Technology, Marketing Functions, and IT and be aware of global projects.

You will work with the brand teams, central and in-market stakeholders, and global platform teams to audit, scope, and deliver projects on time and in full.

Desired Skills:

Digital Business Analyst

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an agile tech company based out of the UK headquarters. At Neem, we provide flexible, low-cost (high value!), innovative IT Solutions, Consulting, and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner for companies requiring solutions to generate real business benefits at speed and a cost base that is impossible with large consulting organizations. Neem- We have a presence in more than 14+ countries. We expanded into India & South Africa a few years back as part of our global expansion roadmap. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

