Intermediate Automation Test Analyst – Remote Remote

Intermediate Automation Test Analyst – Remote

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Automation Test Analyst (Hybrid).

The Job Purpose:

The role will be responsible for ensuring quality of the solutions delivered and deployed, utilising various tools for automation that can be executed on demand or as part of a CI/CD pipeline. This automation includes front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability, and regression testing of various applications. The ability to work as part of a team and independently is required.

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelors Degree/ Masters Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.

ISTQB Certification.

Valid code B driver’s license, own transport/ public transport.

3+ years’ experience automation testing.

Proficiency in Programming Languages, Java, SQL, HTML, PHP.

Ability to read code.

Experience in design, building, and maintenance of automation suites and experience-based testing.

Experience working with Zephyr Squad, Cucumber, Selenium and/or TestComplete (Advantage).

Strong understanding of Agile (SCRUM, Kanban) development.

Experience in defining the client’s problem, finding solutions, and keeping the customer informed.

Receive constructive feedback and manage stakeholder expectations.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Familiarity with general business functions and business acumen.

Teamwork and coordination of development outputs.

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Broad IT domain experience.

MS Office, Atlassian JIRA and Confluence.

Responsibilities:

Analyse designs, documents, and new or modified Automation QA procedures and standards.

Fully understand the functionality offered.

Document software defects using a bug-tracking system and report defects to software developers.

Apply quality principles throughout the Agile product lifecycle in line with the company Way of Work.

Assist in the development and implementation of test automation.

Own and facilitate a comprehensive test strategy to ensure that iOS, Android, and web applications meet high-quality standards.

Develop and execute software test plans.

Design and develop automation scripts.

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies.

Prioritise the tests in the backlog with the delivery team and clients and drive deliverables from beginning to end.

Analyze test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action.

Execute testing programs across all levels of testing (i.e., unit, system, integration, and regression) by project scope or delivery dates. That address area such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability.

Provide timely information and feedback to management.

Consult with developers in the resolution of problems.

Define the client’s test requirements and discuss changes with the delivery team.

Participate in product design reviews to provide input on functional requirements, product designs, schedules, or potential problems.

Technical:

Agile methodology

Business acumen

Experience-based testing

Zephyr Squad

Selenium

Test Complete

SQL

Java

QA methodologies

Record keeping

Reporting and Feedback

Stakeholder management

Test automation

Testing (i.e., system, integration, and regression).

