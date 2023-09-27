Inventory correction drives PC monitor market down

The global PC monitor market remained steadfast in its efforts to manage inventory levels amidst a significant drop in demand during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23).

According to the latest findings from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, the second quarter of 2023 saw a year-on-year decline in shipments of 17,1%.

Although the market slightly exceeded expectations by reaching just over 29,9-million units, it still fell short of pre-Covid levels observed in the second quarter of 2019, signaling that recovery remains a work in progress following the surge in volume witnessed from 2020 to 2022.

All regions experienced a contraction compared to the previous year, with North America and Western Europe displaying the most significant declines.

While the global market’s performance was better than forecast, ongoing challenges persist, leading IDC to adjust its market forecast. A further 10,3% decrease in shipments is anticipated for 2023 due to weak demand and prevailing macro-economic uncertainties.

Recovery is anticipated in 2024 as consumer demand recovers and businesses migrate towards Windows 11 PCs, which is expected to stimulate office monitor purchases.

However, this rebound will be gradual with volumes not expected to surpass 2019 levels until 2025. Beyond 2025, IDC predicts market stabilisation, driven by a larger installed base resulting from the hybrid work model and continued growth in gaming monitors.

The pandemic years have also ushered in lasting changes in the monitor market landscape with a notable shift from a predominantly commercial-driven market to one increasingly influenced by consumers.

Prior to the pandemic, businesses accounted for 61% of monitor sales in 2019. However, due to the rise of hybrid work models, declining office occupancy rates, and the growing popularity of gaming and larger displays, IDC now anticipates that commercial shares will maintain a slim majority of around 53% for the foreseeable future.

“In 2024, we will see the introduction of new monitor models that offer enhanced value propositions,” says Jay Chou, research manager: worldwide client devices tracker at IDC. “Anticipate a wide conversion of existing models to faster 100 Hz panels, an increase in mini-LED monitors, and continued growth in the gaming segment. These developments should increase reasons for consumers and businesses to consider upgrading their displays, contributing to the continued evolution of the monitor market.”