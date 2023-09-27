iOS Developer

Are you an iOS ninja looking to create cutting-edge iOS applications that offer exceptional user experiences? We’re seeking an Intermediate iOS Developer to join our team of solvers!

If you’re ready to use your skills and take on exciting projects that require innovative solutions, apply now and let’s conquer new challenges together.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart

Develop user interface components and implementing them by following well-known Flutter /Dart workflows and practices.

Communicate with Product and Engineering Leads to implement business and project objectives.

Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

At least 3 years’ experience developing mobile apps natively in iOS

2 years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps.

Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavours and app architecture.

Experience with building apps and software for an investment product is a bonus.

Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.

Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Personal Attributes:

Strong communications and consultative skills.

Self-initiated and proactive

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

