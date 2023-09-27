IT Support Engineer

We are recruiting a Support Engineer to work onsite at a logistics company in Kempton Park.

Minimum Requirements

3+ years’ related experience.

Knowledge of networking concepts, protocols and technologies i.e. TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, VLANs and wireless networking.

Valid driver’s license and reliable transport.

Overview of duties

Provide on-site technical support to end-users in person and via remote access tools.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software and network issues.

Maintain network infrastructure i.e. switches, routers, firewall and wireless access points.

Liaise with third-party vendors to coordinate hardware repairs, software updates and other technical support.

Monitor and maintain backups and disaster recovery procedures.

Salary Bracket

R25 000 to R30 000 per month CTC depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

technical support

networking

infrastructure

