Junior Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Java Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. As a Senior Java Developer (Backend) you will play a pivotal role in the organisations development team, contributing to the design and implementation of robust solutions within the J2EE framework. You will work on exciting projects and collaborate with talented professionals in a stimulating and growth-oriented environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing and contributing to the written design documents, test plans, and test results.

Managing and implementing changes required for project implementation.

Ensuring that relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Adhering to coding standards and delivering high-quality code consistently.

Ensuring regular feedback to the Team Lead and/or Project Managers on development activities.

Resolving and/or escalating issues timeously.

Understanding how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent work experience).

Strong expertise in Java development with a focus on backend technologies.

Experience and Knowledge:

A general understanding in the areas of application and object-oriented programming, database, and system design.

Understanding relevant development and support methodologies, processes, and standards.

Java 8 or higher proficiency is required, with a minimum of 3 years of experience.

Java EE 7/8 or later experience is required, with a minimum of 3 years of experience.

Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.

Experience working with Wildfly Application server Version 10 and later will be advantageous.

Minimum of 4 years of experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Technical Competencies:

Identify critical issues with ease.

Exhibit confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Push creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices.

Understand how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects.

Improve upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions.

Behavioural Competencies:

Assume additional responsibility without being asked.

Inspire co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Demonstrate the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.

Acknowledge and appreciate each team member’s contributions.

Respect input from other team members.

Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

Share acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

Mentor those with less experience through informal channels.

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Proven track record of delivering high-quality code.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Desired Skills:

J2EE

Java 8

Java EE 7/8

