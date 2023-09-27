Network Security Engineer

Our company values innovation and security in equal measure, and we are seeking a Senior Engineer Security, Network to join our ICT Infrastructure team.

If you’re a seasoned professional looking to contribute your expertise to a dynamic and compassionate organization, this role might be perfect for you.

Location:

“Jacaranda City” – Pretoria

Role Summary:

As a Senior Engineer Security, Network, you will play a crucial role within our ICT Infrastructure department. You will be responsible for analyzing, planning, implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and enhancing our large complex systems and networks. This includes servers, networks, load balancers, fabrics, storage arrays, and the physical and logical components that integrate these systems into an enterprise networking backbone. In this senior role, you will also be involved in coaching and mentoring Junior Systems Engineers, taking the technical lead in projects, and actively participating in incident management and root cause analysis.

Key Responsibilities but not limited to:

Analyze, plan, implement, maintain, and troubleshoot complex systems and networks.

Coach and mentor Junior Systems Engineers.

Lead technical aspects of projects.

Participate in incident management and root cause analysis.

Qualifications and Experience:

10 years of senior system engineer experience.

5 years of senior security engineer experience.

Extensive understanding of Proxies, Reverse Proxies, Nat, and Load Balancers.

Experience in DevOps processes, including CI/CD automation.

Extensive understanding of network switching, routing, Voice technologies (SIP and SBC’s), firewalls, IPS, ACLs, DLP, and vulnerability assessment.

Experience with monitoring systems and automation software.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Certification in Security and Data or Voice networks.

ITIL certification.

Desired Skills:

Security

Network

