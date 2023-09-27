Product Technical Specialist – Nutanix – Gauteng

Product Technical Specialist Nutanix

R40 000 – R60 000

Develop and manage a strategy, which will optimize the Nutanix product/brand performance in the marketplace while achieving the objectives set by both the vendor Systems and the company.

The Technical Manager is responsible for the product planning and execution throughout the product lifecycle, including gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements, understanding, and mapping the market, defining the product vision, and working closely with the Reseller channel and Nutanix Systems. This extends from increasing the

profitability of existing products, via increased margins or additional top line sales, to developing new avenues for professional services Eco Systems and Solutions for the company. The role work with marketing communications to define the go-to-market strategy, helping them understand the product positioning, key benefits, and target customers.

Promote the sale of allocated product portfolio or products by developing client relationships, increasing the skill level within clients, work with existing business partners to help drive demand for products, recruit new business partners, understand, and drive vendor strategy in alignment with company goals, targets and strategy.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric passed with exemption (essential)

Minimum 2 years front line sales experience in Nutanix or Pure Storage

Technical Competencies:

MS Office Suite (Intermediate – essential)

Experience in Distribution and Reseller Channel (preferred)

Desired Skills:

Product Technical Specialist

Nutanix or Pure Storage

Distribution and Reseller Channel

