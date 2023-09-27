Senior Android Developer

Attention all creative minds! We’re seeking a Senior Android Developer to join our team of tech superheroes and help us design interfaces that are truly out of this world! If you’ve got the design skills to make our users feel like they’re soaring through the cosmos, and you’re ready to unleash your creativity, then we need you! Apply now and let’s create interfaces that are truly epic.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart

Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices

Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives

Code review of team members’ commits as part of CI/CD cycle.

Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

At least 6 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in Android

3 or more years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps.

Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavours and app architecture.

Experience with building apps and software for investment products is a bonus.

Degree in software engineering, computer science, or software development is a plus.

Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Personal Attributes:

Strong communications and consultative skills

Self-initiated and proactive.

Experience in a remote software development environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position