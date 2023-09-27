Senior FullStack C# .Net Developer

Calling all Senior Full-Stack C# .Net Developers!

Our client is a fast-growing international start-up who builds bespoke software for digital transformation and they are looking for Senior Full-Stack C# .Net Developers to join their team in Cape Town.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree coupled with at least 9 years’ development experience using C# and ASP.Net.

It’s essential that you have strong JavaScript/Frontend experience as you must be able to identify framework code and be able to reuse the code when needed.

Technology requirements include:

C#;

Net;

JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework);

(Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework); TypeScript;

CSS;

Object Orientated design and coding;

SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework);

(and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework); Source control (Git); and,

(Git); and, Azure (Advantageous).

They can offer you a career (not just a job), and opportunities to learn and grow, working for a company that is at the forefront of their industry. If you are passionate about what you deliver and want to be continually excited about what you do, then you would be a great fit!

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular.JS

React.JS

Vue.JS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

