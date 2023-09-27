Senior iOS Developer

Are you a seasoned Senior iOS Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior iOS Developer to join our growing team.

As an Senior iOS Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.

What’ll do:

Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart language.

Develop user interface components and implementing them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.

Communicate with Product and Engineering Leads to implement business and project objectives.

Code review of team members’ commits as part of CI/CD cycle.

Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

At least 6 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in iOS.

Strong commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps.

Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors and app architecture.

Experience in a remote software development environment.

Experience with building apps and software for an investment product is a bonus.

Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.

Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

