Are you a seasoned Senior iOS Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior iOS Developer to join our growing team.
As an Senior iOS Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.
What’ll do:
- Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart language.
- Develop user interface components and implementing them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.
- Communicate with Product and Engineering Leads to implement business and project objectives.
- Code review of team members’ commits as part of CI/CD cycle.
- Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.
Your expertise:
- At least 6 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in iOS.
- Strong commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps.
- Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors and app architecture.
- Experience in a remote software development environment.
- Experience with building apps and software for an investment product is a bonus.
- Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.
- Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML