Senior iOS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 27, 2023

Are you a seasoned Senior iOS Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior iOS Developer to join our growing team.

As an Senior iOS Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in the mobile app development ecosystem, creating apps that cater to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.

What’ll do:

  • Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart language.

  • Develop user interface components and implementing them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.

  • Communicate with Product and Engineering Leads to implement business and project objectives.

  • Code review of team members’ commits as part of CI/CD cycle.

  • Participate in testing, quality assurance and bug fixes as part of the CI/CD cycle.

Your expertise:

  • At least 6 years of experience developing mobile apps natively in iOS.

  • Strong commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter based apps.

  • Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors and app architecture.

  • Experience in a remote software development environment.

  • Experience with building apps and software for an investment product is a bonus.

  • Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or Software Development is a plus.

  • Nice to haves: Firebase, Azure DevOps, PWA (Progressive Web Apps).

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

