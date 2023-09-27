Senior Java Backend Developer

A company situated in Cape Town is in the process of searching for a Senior Software Engineer to become a part of their team. This company specializes in the creation and upkeep of software tailored for clients in the online casino and lottery sectors. In this role, you will be responsible for crafting high-quality and uniform solutions while adhering to industry best practices. This will involve applying concepts such as Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Test-Driven Development (TDD), Behavior-Driven Development (BDD), Feature-Driven Development (FDD), Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Coding Standards, Peer Review, Continuous Integration, the 12 Factor App methodology, DORA Metrics, Enterprise Design Patterns, and Microservices Design Patterns.

Write quality, consistent solutions following best practices utilising OOP, TDD, BDD, FDD, SDLC, Coding Standards, Peer Review, Continuous Integration, 12 Factor App, DORA Metrics, Enterprise, and Microservices Design Patterns.

Interact with technical (architects) and non-technical (business) stakeholders.

Propose and implement efficient business and technical goals.

Anticipate requirements and build software in a flexible, scalable way.

Communicate issues, risks, and dependencies with line managers, escalating where appropriate.

Function within an agile environment:

Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements into technical solutions.

Help the team understand the technical requirements, so that they can achieve consistent velocity.

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

Communicate constructively and effectively and be passionate about mentoring team members and peer review in person or virtually.

Accurately track time within the systems provided daily.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions, and solution designs.

Take guidance from and support your line manager.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your line manager.

Soft Skills

Communicate clearly and effectively to all levels of the organisation.

Convey technically complex topics to developers.

Convey technical concepts to the business unit (Product or C-level).

Condense elaborate technical topics into summaries.

Key Skills

Modelling:

UML

JDK latest LTS:

JIT Optimisation

JPMS

Spring Cloud:

Configuration

Discovery

Stream

Integration

Gateway

Spring Data:

JPA

RDBMS

Ansi SQL

Normalisation

Indexing

NoSQL

Caching

Flyway

Spring Security

Spring Boot:

Observability

Testing

AOP

Validation

AOT for GraalVM using buildpacks

JAXB

Eventing

Spring Web:

Sync and Async controllers

IntelliJ:

Debugging procedures

Refactoring

Optimisation

Maven:

Multi-module environment

Git:

Sharing a repo with 15+ active developers

Branch management

Git hooks

Gitlab CI

Gitlab Environments

Cloud: (beneficial)

GKE K8s

ArgoCD

Scale to zero

Observability

Alerting

Front-end: (beneficial)

VueJs

Angular

Typescript

Promises, Observables & RxJS

Webpack

Testing frameworks

You display strong problem solving and analytical skills.

You are a lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

You are a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

You have enthusiasm to learn and expand your technical knowledge as both a manual and automation engineer.

You are a dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.

You collaborate well within a team environment and develop relationships with the other teams and stakeholders in your area.

You have a friendly, positive, and proactive attitude to your role and your colleagues.

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and can interact professionally with a diverse group of people.

