Senior Project Manager at Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd

Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.

Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.

Project Management the project process of the concept designs, preparation of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems.

Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.

Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.

Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.

Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.

Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.

Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey project, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.

Manufacturing subcontractor management.

Always maintaining product quality.

Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements.

Safety management.

On-site project management from time to time.

On-site commissioning and testing, from time to time.

Completed course in Project management

Superior knowledge of an ERP system like MS Project or similar software is a must.

Must have strong contract management and negotiation skills.

Fully Computer Literate

Skilled in manufacturing methods and procedures.

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Good people skills and the ability to work well in a team environment

Strong leadership skills to lead a team of highly skilled engineers

Excellent document management skills

Proven experience in the project management of the design and manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems

Field management experience

Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000.

Ability to travel and spend time offshore.

Must be willing ab able to work overtime if required

The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial

Cn conform to shifting priorities and demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently with a willingness to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Degree

Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep-sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Project Manager to fulfill a role as Senior Project Manager.

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years’ plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.

A market-related package is on offer.

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]. Deliveries by hand to the HR office at Unique Hydra, 152 Gunner Circle, Epping. All applications must contain certified copies of relevant certificates and at least 3 contactable work references. If you have not had any response in two weeks from date of publication, please consider your application unsuccessful. Closing date for submissions is 11 October 2023.

Preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups as per the company’s Employment Equity Policy and Plan. Equity Profile: Black African (Male or Female)

