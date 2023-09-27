Sotware Developer

Our client, who is looking for a specialist and experienced mid – senior level All Rounder SoftwarevDeveloper, is a niche tech company, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security.
Our client, who is looking for a specialist and experienced mid – senior level All Rounder SoftwarevDeveloper, is a niche tech company, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. They have products deployed in over 12 countries and they work closely with their partners to solve real world problems with technology. Their culture is very inclusive, and employees are involved in cross functional business development and operations. This company is a tech heaven with original products being built on the back of integrity, trust and the massive responsibility of privacy protection on an international scale involving high profile companies. The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.
Required Competencies / Tech Stack:
- LAMP Stack
- Native Windows and / or native mobile development (all development is native)
- User Acceptance Testing experience
- Github
- HTML5
- Javascript
- RESTful API’s
- CSS
- Electron
- NodeJS
- React
- OAuth
- Knowledge of UI and UX design principles
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Skilled in source control
- Ability to integrate APIs and RESTful web services for mobile apps
- Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools : Jenkins, GitLab
- Agile workmanagement tools : Jira/YouTrack
- Cryptography (advantage).
- Good communication skills
- Team player attitude
- Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude
Basic Requirements:
- You must be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans
- Matric (Grade 12) is required
- BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field is preferred
- Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required
- Own transport and a valid driver’s license
- Chronological stable employment history
- You should be able to provide contactable references
Desired Skills:
- LAMP stack
- Linux
- Apache
- MySQL
- PHP