Specialist Senior Web Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood

Specialist Senior Web Developer

Location: Head office, Pretoria, Gauteng

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the Specialist Senior Website Developer is to provide business and system analysis and programming expertise in the analysis, design, and development, testing of websites, including the maintenance of existing websites in the environment to ensure their continued effective and efficient functioning to support evolving business processes.

This position reports to a Senior Manager: Applications Development and Maintenance and is responsible for leading and managing junior developers.

Key Performance Areas:

To provide business and system analysis and programming expertise in the analysis, design, and development, testing of websites, including the maintenance of existing websites.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor`s Degree in IT/ Computer Science (NQF level 7).

Certification in Web development.

The incumbent must have at least 8 years’ experience in Website development, with strong focus on the following:

Experience in PHP development (at least 3 years’ experience)

Proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft Azure DevOps, and HTML5. Also, familiarity with languages such as jQuery, as well as third-party APIs

Strong technical skills to deliver customer solutions using C#, ASP.NET.

Experience in WordPress and DotNet Nuke.

A working understanding of website interfaces, cross-browser interoperability, and web standards is required.

An understanding of database design and querying using SQL or NoSQL.

Knowledge of standards-based APIs (e.g., RESTful APIs) and system integration.

Software development methodologies and tools (e.g., Agile, Git, JIRA, unit testing, etc.).

Additional expertise required:

Strong Agile Scrum software development experience to serve as the Scrum team lead in team-based development.

Experience in SharePoint development.

Exposure to cloud-based application development environments.

Understanding of modern security principles and practices, such as OAuth.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established audit firm.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

