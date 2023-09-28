Are you a skilled Automation Engineer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge industrial projects? Our client, a renowned company specializing in industrial solutions, is seeking an Automation Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Role Responsibilities:
As an Automation Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in the design and development of software on various platforms, ensuring the seamless integration of automation systems. Your key responsibilities will include:
- Software Development: Create, develop, and optimize software solutions for industrial automation, ensuring efficient and reliable performance.
- Platform Expertise: Utilize your extensive knowledge of Toyopuc & Mitsubishi software packages to design and implement automation solutions that meet industry standards and client requirements.
- Experience Matters: Apply your 5+ years of experience in the automotive industry to drive innovation and efficiency in automation projects.
- Robotics Advantage: Familiarity with Yaskawa Robotics is advantageous, providing you with an edge in contributing to advanced automation solutions.
Minimum Qualifications:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or higher
Skills / Knowledge Required:
- Software Proficiency: Comprehensive training in Toyopuc & Mitsubishi software packages is essential to excel in this role.
- Industry Experience: A minimum of 5 years’ hands-on experience in the automotive industry, demonstrating your expertise in automation engineering.
- Robotics Advantage: Familiarity with Yaskawa Robotics is a valuable asset that can set you apart.
Why Join Us?
- Innovative Projects: Be at the forefront of industrial automation, working on exciting and challenging projects that push the boundaries of technology.
- Professional Growth: Our company is committed to your development, offering opportunities for training and career advancement.
- Collaborative Environment: Join a team of experts who thrive on collaboration and share a passion for excellence.
- Competitive Compensation: Enjoy a competitive salary package with benefits that reward your skills and dedication.
If you’re an Automation Engineer ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact in the world of industrial automation, we want to hear from you.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking company that values innovation and expertise.
Apply today and take the first step towards an exciting future in industrial automation.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Design
- Software Development
- Software Engineering
About The Employer:
Leading Industrial Projects Specialist