Business System Analyst (Manufacturing)

Business Systems Analyst

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

Role Purpose

To assist with the design/customisation, rollout, documentation, maintenance, support, improvement and decommissioning of systems throughout the business.

The role will include:

• Process analysis, design, documentation, and review;

• User support through requirements gathering, change management efforts during rollouts, training, SOP development and assisting helpdesk where necessary; and,

• Working closely with developers to inform system design and build.

The role will entail working with a diverse range of people across business functions requiring excellent interpersonal and communication skills. The ability to translate people, process and system needs across all levels of the business is vital.

Requirements

• Formal NQF Level 7 qualification (Computer Science, Information Systems, or other relevant field), with a minimum of 2- 3 years’ experience as a business system analyst in one or more of the following areas:

• Information Systems.

• Warehousing Management Systems.

• Enterprise Resource Planning.

• Deep knowledge of Management Information Systems – ERP, WMS, CRM, Supply Chain etc.

• Proven experience in developing system and process documentation.• Proficient in SQL (MSSQL, MYSQL) and familiarity with programming languages (e.g., Visual Basic, C++, C# or Java) advantageous

• Advanced Excel skills (pivot tables, macros, logic formulas).

• Project management skills.

• Experience in a wholesale/factory environment is advantageous

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

Information Management

MySQL

SAP Warehouse Management (WM)

SQL

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

About The Employer:

Manufacturing Company with great success in the FMCG sector.

