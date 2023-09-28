Are you looking for a new adventure?
We have an amazing role available for you!
Our client in the consulting space seeks a C# Software Developer to join there every growing team. Our client offers you a chance to grow as an individual and have an entrepreneurial mind set with international exposure.
Skills Required
- 2+ years programming experience
- Experience with HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+
- Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s
- 2+ years’ experience with AWS environments
- Experience with Mobile optimization.
If you would like to work with an International company permanently and fully remote hit that apply button now alternatively email an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- C#
- Plinq
- Interface