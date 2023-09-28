C# Software Developer

Are you looking for a new adventure?

We have an amazing role available for you!

Our client in the consulting space seeks a C# Software Developer to join there every growing team. Our client offers you a chance to grow as an individual and have an entrepreneurial mind set with international exposure.

Skills Required

2+ years programming experience

Experience with HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s

2+ years’ experience with AWS environments

Experience with Mobile optimization.

If you would like to work with an International company permanently and fully remote hit that apply button now alternatively email an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

AWS

C#

Plinq

Interface

