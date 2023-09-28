C# Software Developer

Sep 28, 2023

Our client in the consulting space seeks a C# Software Developer to join there every growing team. Our client offers you a chance to grow as an individual and have an entrepreneurial mind set with international exposure.

Skills Required

  • 2+ years programming experience
  • Experience with HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+
  • Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s
  • 2+ years’ experience with AWS environments
  • Experience with Mobile optimization.

If you would like to work with an International company permanently and fully remote hit that apply button now alternatively email an updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

