Data Engineer (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Midrand

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Food & Workplace Safety Specialist seeks a talented and self-driven Data Engineer to join its team where you will contribute to the implementation of the data strategy. You will provide technical oversight for the design, implementation, and optimisation of the systems and infrastructure in which data is stored, secured, and processed while performing data profiling & investigating and resolving complex data issues and performance bottlenecks in the data infrastructure. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering, or related quantitative discipline with proven experience in a similar role with a focus on designing and building scalable data infrastructure. You will also require proficiency with the Azure suite of data services including Azure Purview, MySQL, Dataverse and data integration & ETL techniques. This is an excellent opportunity for a passionate individual to gain valuable experience and grow their career in the field of Data Science.

DUTIES:

Technical oversight for the design, implementation, and optimisation of the systems and infrastructure in which data is stored, secured, and processed.

Architect and optimise data storage and retrieval systems, ensuring high performance, reliability, and scalability of the data ecosystem.

Implement and enforce best practices and technologies for data governance, security, and compliance.

Perform data profiling, validation, and cleansing to ensure data consistency across various data sources.

Mentor and provide technical guidance to functional areas, in order to promote data governance, data quality, and management.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, define data engineering solutions, and drive their implementation.

Investigate and resolve complex data issues and performance bottlenecks in the data infrastructure.

Lead the design, development, implementation, and optimisation of data pipelines and ETL processes to support data-driven initiatives, where necessary.

Stay up-to-date with emerging data engineering technologies and industry trends, and evaluate their potential for adoption.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related quantitative discipline.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience as a Data Engineer, with a focus on designing and building scalable data infrastructure.

Strong understanding of the Azure suite of data services, along with hands-on experience in deploying and managing data infrastructure in the cloud.

Experience with the implementation of the Microsoft suite of services (Azure Purview) to manage data governance, security, and compliance.

Proficiency with database management (MySQL, Azure SQL, Dataverse) and data warehousing techniques.

Strong knowledge and experience in data integration and ETL techniques.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members.

Self-starter who is able to take initiative and work independently to identify and complete tasks without needing a lot of guidance or instruction.

Passion for data-driven decision-making and a desire to continuously learn and improve.

