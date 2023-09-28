Enterprise Solutions Architect – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Enterprise Solution Architect to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Alignment of all architectural domains for an individual business unit, sub-cluster of business units or across the Client group to achieve a strategically aligned outcome
- Alignment of all architectural domains for cluster wide programs and/or projects
- Performing and articulating architectural gap analysis across all domains, producing relevant roadmaps and guidance to projects and programs to achieve architectural alignment
- Performing governance of either deliveries, designs, proposals by both internal teams and/or external vendors
- Performing risk analysis, appropriately guiding mitigation, or remediation strategies
- Inject architectural requirements into programs and projects
- Course-correct programs and projects for the most efficient business outcome
- Assist and guide program and project management with appropriately designed plans of execution
Experience
- Compulsory to have formal training in TOGAF and working experience in its application
- 7+ years relevant experience in either Enterprise Architecture or Solution Architecture at an enterprise level
- Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology
- Sound Understanding of principles, standards and approaches across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN
- Highly experienced in documenting technical / system processes and translating those into consumable models
- At least 10 years IT experience, some of which must be in a development capacity
- Must have performed multiple technical, non-managerial roles / disciplines within the IT landscape
- Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs
- Experience and comfortable working across all domains of architecture
- Experience in vendor and solution evaluations through formal RFX and procurement processes
- Experience in producing architectural designs and roadmaps, at either the enterprise or solution architecture levels spanning across the business environment
- Advantageous
- Tertiary level qualification in Computer Science degree, IT Diploma advantageous
- TOGAF or similar certification advantageous
- Understanding of and/or experience in data management frameworks would be advantageous
- Exposure to the asset management industry
- Experience in Merger and Acquisition work advantageous
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- Able to delve into technical details as might be required in specific projects
- Previous experience in management and leadership positions is advantageous
Competencies
- Architecture and Design
- Excellent ability to understand often complex and/or unclear business landscapes, interpreting those into actionable architecture designs, taking into consideration all necessary domains – including but limited to Business, Data/Information, Application, Technology, Infrastructure, Integration, Security
- Excellent ability to perform impact analysis, at all levels, i.e. conceptual, logical and implementation and across all required architecture domains
- Ability to produce architecture which aligns and enables the strategic intent, yet is aligned to technical standards within the broader organisation
- Analytical & Problem Solving
- Excellent problem-solving skills often in the face of ambiguous or conflicting sets of information
- Excellent ability to quickly get to the root cause of a problem and develop implementable architectures to address
- Excellent analytical, data & numerical ability with a high attention to detail
- Thinking
- Excellent ability to apply systems and non-linear thinking to a scenario
- Ability to think conceptually, logically, and physically, transitioning seamlessly between yet aligning these states
- Communication
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent presentation skills and ability to convey complex ideas in an understandable and simplistic manner
- Must be able to communicate effectively at all levels, from strategic executive and senior management to implementation level details
- Excellent ability to effectively communicate with external third-party vendors, providing guidance to their efforts
- Quality
- Quality orientation
- Action and results orientation
- Governance
- Excellent ability to govern sternly yet fairly and not be swayed across all domains
- Excellent ability to craft, adapt and enforce proper governance processes
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Architecture and Design
- TOGAF
- UML
- BI