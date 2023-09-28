Enterprise Solutions Architect – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Enterprise Solution Architect to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Alignment of all architectural domains for an individual business unit, sub-cluster of business units or across the Client group to achieve a strategically aligned outcome

Alignment of all architectural domains for cluster wide programs and/or projects

Performing and articulating architectural gap analysis across all domains, producing relevant roadmaps and guidance to projects and programs to achieve architectural alignment

Performing governance of either deliveries, designs, proposals by both internal teams and/or external vendors

Performing risk analysis, appropriately guiding mitigation, or remediation strategies

Inject architectural requirements into programs and projects

Course-correct programs and projects for the most efficient business outcome

Assist and guide program and project management with appropriately designed plans of execution

Experience

Compulsory to have formal training in TOGAF and working experience in its application

7+ years relevant experience in either Enterprise Architecture or Solution Architecture at an enterprise level

Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology

Sound Understanding of principles, standards and approaches across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN

Highly experienced in documenting technical / system processes and translating those into consumable models

At least 10 years IT experience, some of which must be in a development capacity

Must have performed multiple technical, non-managerial roles / disciplines within the IT landscape

Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs

Experience and comfortable working across all domains of architecture

Experience in vendor and solution evaluations through formal RFX and procurement processes

Experience in producing architectural designs and roadmaps, at either the enterprise or solution architecture levels spanning across the business environment

Advantageous

Tertiary level qualification in Computer Science degree, IT Diploma advantageous

TOGAF or similar certification advantageous

Understanding of and/or experience in data management frameworks would be advantageous

Exposure to the asset management industry

Experience in Merger and Acquisition work advantageous

Understanding of Project Management Principles

Able to delve into technical details as might be required in specific projects

Previous experience in management and leadership positions is advantageous

Competencies

Architecture and Design

Excellent ability to understand often complex and/or unclear business landscapes, interpreting those into actionable architecture designs, taking into consideration all necessary domains – including but limited to Business, Data/Information, Application, Technology, Infrastructure, Integration, Security

Excellent ability to perform impact analysis, at all levels, i.e. conceptual, logical and implementation and across all required architecture domains

Ability to produce architecture which aligns and enables the strategic intent, yet is aligned to technical standards within the broader organisation

Analytical & Problem Solving

Excellent problem-solving skills often in the face of ambiguous or conflicting sets of information

Excellent ability to quickly get to the root cause of a problem and develop implementable architectures to address

Excellent analytical, data & numerical ability with a high attention to detail

Thinking

Excellent ability to apply systems and non-linear thinking to a scenario

Ability to think conceptually, logically, and physically, transitioning seamlessly between yet aligning these states

Communication

Excellent communication skills

Excellent presentation skills and ability to convey complex ideas in an understandable and simplistic manner

Must be able to communicate effectively at all levels, from strategic executive and senior management to implementation level details

Excellent ability to effectively communicate with external third-party vendors, providing guidance to their efforts

Quality

Quality orientation

Action and results orientation

Governance

Excellent ability to govern sternly yet fairly and not be swayed across all domains

Excellent ability to craft, adapt and enforce proper governance processes

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

