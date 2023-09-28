Infobip partners with Adobe

Infobip has partnered with Adobe to provide SMS experiences for Adobe Journey Optimizer. The native SMS integration allows Adobe Journey Optimizer users to send text messages alongside real-time status updates and intelligent routing for high delivery rates in cross-channel customer campaigns.

Customers want conversational experiences with businesses and brands on the channels they use every day. Whether for marketing, support, or sales, brands must deliver customer campaigns on preferred channels such as SMS. Now Adobe Journey Optimizer’s clients can build and manage customer campaigns using automation and workflow integration by SMS triggers through Infobip’s native integration.

Infobip’s native SMS integration also enables Adobe Journey Optimizer clients to access delivery status within the application so they can see the status and result in one place.

Adobe Journey Optimizer enables businesses to manage inbound customer engagement and outbound omnichannel campaigns using real-time insights and AI-driven customer journeys to engage one customer or millions anytime, anywhere. Brands can manage scheduled cross-channel campaigns and one-to-one moments for millions of customers. It creates the foundation for personalized communication with a unified customer profile and helps businesses orchestrate and automate customer journeys based on real-time behaviour, contextual changes, or business signals.

“Adobe Journey Optimizer helps brands by connecting omnichannel campaigns with 1:1 real-time engagement,” says Sunil Menon, senior director: strategy and product marketing at Adobe. “This integration helps brands deliver personalized experiences via SMS in the moments that matter.”

Infobip’s native SMS integration with Adobe Journey Optimizer expands its relationship with Adobe. As a Gold Partner in the Adobe Technology Partner Program, the communications platform is already integrated with Adobe Campaign and Adobe Commerce. Its integration with Adobe Commerce enables firms to engage with customers with relevant notifications throughout their buying journey via SMS and WhatsApp to improve the customer journey and their experiences, alongside boosting loyalty and improving net promoter scores.

“Consumers want to have conversational experiences with a business or brand over the channels they use every day, which often means receiving timely, personalized text messages,” said Veselin Vuković, Global VP for Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Infobip. “With this integration, we help enterprises create conversational experiences that increase conversion rates and boost loyalty within marketing and sales activities.”