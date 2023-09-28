Java Spring Software Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Ndabeni

ENVIRONMENT:

ENHANCE, expand, and maintain cutting-edge in-house applications and integrations as the next Java Spring Software Developer sought by an Industrial, Financial and Commercial Business Solutions company to join its team. You will also lead part-time contractors to build and merge system enhancements while assisting the team conducting investigations into software and system related problems. Applicants will require a Degree / Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science, have 5 years work experience in Java development (Version 8 and / or 17), have 3 years’ Java Spring development, MVC Web development and HTML/CSS/Angular/JavaScript development. You must also have solid experience building and consuming REST / Web / Micro-services integrations, SQL, Git, NoSQL (MongoDB / Casandra) and Docker.

DUTIES:

Design, specification, coding, testing, and documenting of the system along with team members.

Lead part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.

Provide support to production and customer support services.

Assist colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Java development (version 8 and/or 17).

3 Years Java Spring development, MVC Web development and HTML/CSS/Angular/JavaScript development.

Experience with SDLC.

Solid experience building and consuming REST / Web / Micro-services integrations.

Maven dependency management.

Solid experience with SQL database design, querying and processing.

Familiarity with Linux environments.

Git version control.

Additional Skills:

Experience with system analysis and design.

Mobile App development.

NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB / Casandra).

Continuous Integration.

Docker containers.

Automated testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Remain flexible, function under pressure, and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

Must have the ability to work within a team, but also independently.

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.

Be willing and keen to share information.

Have good communication skills.

Possess a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.

Show initiative.

Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing environment.

A strong sense of integrity.

Able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.

Can accept constructive criticism.

COMMENTS:

