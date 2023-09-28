LAN Support Engineer – Gauteng Erasmuskloof

Our client is looking for a LAN Support Engineer.
One-year contract, income negotiable.
Cert Required:
- A+ and N+
- Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP
- Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless
Experience:
- End User Device Support
- Or Mobile Device Support
- Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support
- Or Printer Infrastructure Support
- Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support
- LAN Infrastructure Support
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
- MCSE
- CISSP
- CCNA
- CCNP
- End User Support
- Server Support
- Storage Support
- Printer Support
- UCC Support
- IPT Support
- LAN Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric