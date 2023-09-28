LAN Support Engineer – Gauteng Erasmuskloof

Sep 28, 2023

Our client is looking for a LAN Support Engineer.
One-year contract, income negotiable.

Cert Required:

  • A+ and N+
  • Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP
  • Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless

Experience:

  • End User Device Support
  • Or Mobile Device Support
  • Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support
  • Or Printer Infrastructure Support
  • Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support
  • LAN Infrastructure Support

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSA
  • MCSE
  • CISSP
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • End User Support
  • Server Support
  • Storage Support
  • Printer Support
  • UCC Support
  • IPT Support
  • LAN Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

