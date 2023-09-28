LAN Support Engineer

Our client is looking for a LAN Support Engineer.

One-year contract, income negotiable.

Cert Required:

A+ and N+

Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP

Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless

Experience:

End User Device Support

Or Mobile Device Support

Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support

Or Printer Infrastructure Support

Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support

LAN Infrastructure Support

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MCSA

MCSE

CISSP

CCNA

CCNP

End User Support

Server Support

Storage Support

Printer Support

UCC Support

IPT Support

LAN Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

