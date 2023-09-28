LAN Support Technician – Gauteng Erasmuskloof

Our client is looking for a Support Technician.

It will be for a one-year contract.

Cert Required:

A+ and N+

Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP

Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless

Experience:

End User Device Support

Or Mobile Device Support

Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support

Or Printer Infrastructure Support

Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support

LAN Infrastructure Support

Desired Skills:

End User Support

Server Infrastructure support

Storage infrastructure support

printer infrastructure support

UCC infrastructure Support

IPT Infrastructure Support

LAN infrastructure Support

A+

N+

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position