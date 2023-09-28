LAN Support Technician

Our client is looking for a Support Technician.
It will be for a one-year contract.
Cert Required:
- A+ and N+
- Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP
- Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless
Experience:
- End User Device Support
- Or Mobile Device Support
- Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support
- Or Printer Infrastructure Support
- Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support
- LAN Infrastructure Support
Desired Skills:
- End User Support
- Server Infrastructure support
- Storage infrastructure support
- printer infrastructure support
- UCC infrastructure Support
- IPT Infrastructure Support
- LAN infrastructure Support
- A+
- N+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric