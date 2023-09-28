LAN Support Technician

Sep 28, 2023

Our client is looking for a Support Technician.
It will be for a one-year contract.

Cert Required:

  • A+ and N+
  • Or MCSA or MCSE or CISSP
  • Or CCNP Routing and Switching and CCNA Wireless

Experience:

  • End User Device Support
  • Or Mobile Device Support
  • Or Servers/Storage Infrastructure Support
  • Or Printer Infrastructure Support
  • Or UCC/IPT Infrastructure Support
  • LAN Infrastructure Support

Desired Skills:

  • End User Support
  • Server Infrastructure support
  • Storage infrastructure support
  • printer infrastructure support
  • UCC infrastructure Support
  • IPT Infrastructure Support
  • LAN infrastructure Support
  • A+
  • N+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

