Mobile Developer

Sep 28, 2023

Qualifications and Experience

  • Oracle Certification
  • 3-5 years of development experience in Oracle / APEX
  • Strong knowledge of Android SDK/ Android Studio, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services hosted on Oracle Database Platforms
  • Strong Java, Javascript, and Ruby development
  • Deep understanding of XML application
  • Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
  • Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
  • Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
  • Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers
  • Ability to integrate with the device camera to take still images or read barcodes and translate them within the system.
  • Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
  • Knowledge and experience in publishing applications on the Google Play Store

Desired Skills:

  • Design
  • Android
  • Javascript
  • Ruby Develeopment
  • Android Development
  • Mobile Development
  • Development Of Mobile Applications
  • Android SDK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position