Mobile Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Qualifications and Experience
- Oracle Certification
- 3-5 years of development experience in Oracle / APEX
- Strong knowledge of Android SDK/ Android Studio, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services hosted on Oracle Database Platforms
- Strong Java, Javascript, and Ruby development
- Deep understanding of XML application
- Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
- Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
- Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers
- Ability to integrate with the device camera to take still images or read barcodes and translate them within the system.
- Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
- Knowledge and experience in publishing applications on the Google Play Store
Desired Skills:
- Design
- Android
- Javascript
- Ruby Develeopment
- Android Development
- Mobile Development
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Android SDK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree