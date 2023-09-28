Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you looking to advance your career in the dynamic world of cybersecurity? We have an exciting opportunity in beautiful Cape Town!

Join our team in a CCNP Security Certified hybrid role and take your expertise to new heights. In this position, you’ll blend remote and on-site work while tackling complex security challenges, all against the stunning backdrop of Table Mountain.

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in the field of cybersecurity while enjoying the vibrant culture of Cape Town.

The ideal candidate would need the following key skills:

3 Years Policy Configuration, integration, Deployment Management and troubleshooting of:

Cisco FirepowerNext generation Intrusion prevention Systems and

ASA

Cisco Web and Conference

Cisco Identify Service Engine

Apply today and secure your future in this thriving industry.

Desired Skills:

CCNP

Security

FirePower

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

