Our client forms part of local government, and they provide top-notch solutions for fleet management, in-vehicle surveillance, license plate recognition and public transport monitoring.

They are looking for a Power Platform Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a 12-month contract.

Key Responsibilities:

Creating and managing automation flows, applications and reports across a diverse organisation.

Working with a small team that is focused on a Microsoft low-code/no-code journey, focusing on delivering value by creating modern, easy-to-use solutions for IT and business users.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Industrial Engineering or IT-related Degree

Power Apps/Platform certification

2-4 years’ experience working on Microsoft Power Platforms

Technical Non-Negotiables:

Hands-on experience with developing solutions that utilise Power Platform, Dataverse (CDS), Microsoft Teams, Microsoft integration components and Microsoft Office 365

Experience with development languages such as C#, ASP.Net, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML and CSS

Proficient with Power BI

Experience with MS SharePoint

Familiarity with Azure services (i.e. Logic Apps and Cloud Storage)

Knowledge of Azure DevOps processes including automation pipelines

Ability to incorporate new features and techniques released by Microsoft responsibly

Location & Type:

Cape Town – Hybrid (2 days in the office per week for 2/4 hours)

