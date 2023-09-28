The Project Manager position on projects is critical; project managers are required to have full responsibility and accountability, they should apply lessons learned, must define roles and responsibilities, must lead project planning and tracking, must perform risk management, must apply best practices, must communicate to the project sponsor and team, must promote client involvement, must mentor, must promote good working relationships, and must complete all assigned projects within time, budget and scope, at all times
Responsibilities:
- Plan and implement projects
- Help define project scope, goals, and deliverables
- Define tasks and required resources
- Collect and manage project team
- Manage budget
- Allocate project resources
- Create a schedule and project timeline
- Track deliverables
- Support and direct team
- Lead quality assurance
- Monitor and report on project progress
- Present to stakeholders reports on progress as well as problems and solutions
- Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs
- Evaluate and assess the result of the project
Some key planning duties include…
- Define and clarify the project scope
- Develop the project plan
- Develop the project schedule
- Develop policies and procedures to support the achievement of the project objectives
Requirements:
Education:
Matric Certificate with a diploma or bachelor’s degree entry [URL Removed] Diploma/degree in engineering discipline with an additional qualification in project management course PMBOK / registered / eligible to be registered with PMI/PMSA as a PMP.
Work Experience:
Experience in the technical field related to water, energy efficiency, thermal energy, and or renewable energy (minimum 3 years experience).In addition PM experience in the related fields/disciplines 3 years
Desired Skills:
- Project plan
- Project budget
- Project Management
- Microsoft Project
- Project Governance
- Project Control
- Scope Management
- Project Delivery
- Project resources
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- Human Resource Management
- Quality Management
- Time Management
- Integration Management
- Risk Management
- Procurement Management
- Monitoring and Controling
- Stakeholder Management
- Closing
- Prince2 Practitioner
- Project Management Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree