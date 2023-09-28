Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Project Manager position on projects is critical; project managers are required to have full responsibility and accountability, they should apply lessons learned, must define roles and responsibilities, must lead project planning and tracking, must perform risk management, must apply best practices, must communicate to the project sponsor and team, must promote client involvement, must mentor, must promote good working relationships, and must complete all assigned projects within time, budget and scope, at all times

Responsibilities:

Plan and implement projects

Help define project scope, goals, and deliverables

Define tasks and required resources

Collect and manage project team

Manage budget

Allocate project resources

Create a schedule and project timeline

Track deliverables

Support and direct team

Lead quality assurance

Monitor and report on project progress

Present to stakeholders reports on progress as well as problems and solutions

Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs

Evaluate and assess the result of the project

Some key planning duties include…

Define and clarify the project scope

Develop the project plan

Develop the project schedule

Develop policies and procedures to support the achievement of the project objectives

Requirements:

Education:

Matric Certificate with a diploma or bachelor’s degree entry [URL Removed] Diploma/degree in engineering discipline with an additional qualification in project management course PMBOK / registered / eligible to be registered with PMI/PMSA as a PMP.

Work Experience:

Experience in the technical field related to water, energy efficiency, thermal energy, and or renewable energy (minimum 3 years experience).In addition PM experience in the related fields/disciplines 3 years

Desired Skills:

Project plan

Project budget

Project Management

Microsoft Project

Project Governance

Project Control

Scope Management

Project Delivery

Project resources

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Human Resource Management

Quality Management

Time Management

Integration Management

Risk Management

Procurement Management

Monitoring and Controling

Stakeholder Management

Closing

Prince2 Practitioner

Project Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position