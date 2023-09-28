Software Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client (International) is currently looking for a [URL Removed] TV Developer to join them on an independent contract basis – fully remotely

Contract / remote / [URL Removed] Developer / TV apps

What we offer

Work-life balance: We prioritize creating a healthy work-life balance for our employees, recognizing the importance of maintaining personal and professional harmony.

Flexible Working: We offer flexible working arrangements to accommodate individual preferences and needs, enabling our employees to optimize their productivity and achieve a better work-life integration.

Activities & events: We organize various activities and events to foster team bonding, creativity, and a positive work culture. These events provide opportunities for relaxation, celebration, and building connections within the community.

Learning & Development program: We are committed to the growth and development of our employees. Our learning and development programs offer continuous opportunities to enhance skills, acquire new knowledge, and stay updated with the latest industry trends.

Growth: We provide a platform for professional growth, enabling employees to take on new challenges, expand their skill sets, and advance their careers within client .

Talented People: We are proud to have a team of talented individuals who are passionate about their work and contribute to our collective success. Working alongside skilled professionals, you’ll have the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and be inspired.

Collaboration: We foster a collaborative work environment where teamwork and open communication are valued. You’ll have the chance to collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, project managers, QA engineers, operations engineers, third-party systems providers, and customers, to deliver exceptional products.

Impactful Products: Joining us means being part of a team that creates impactful products used by millions of users. Your work will have a direct influence on the digital entertainment industry and contribute to our mission of delivering high-quality experiences.

Freedom: We trust our employees and believe in providing them with the freedom to make decisions and execute their work without excessive micromanagement. We value autonomy and encourage independent thinking.

Feel valued: We genuinely value the contributions and efforts of our team members. We strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone feels valued, recognized, and appreciated.

Role

Develop ReactJS video streaming apps for Web TV platforms

Responsible for the technical design and development of advanced video streaming consumer applications with multiple backend integrations for content discovery, user onboarding, payments and a variety of user engagement features

Deliver Web TV app solutions across the entire app life cycle – prototype to build to test to launch to support

Build slick Web UI UX interfaces with a focus on usability features

Optimise performance and stability as well as non-functional aspects such as logging

Keep up to date on the latest industry trends and TV Device / TV OS / TV SDK updates

Experience Required

3 or more years of experience in Web TV Development on Samsung Tizen TV and LG webOS (or equivalent Web TV device platforms)

2 or more years experience with Shaka player, Bitmovin player or equivalent player with Live/VOD DRM encrypted streams

5+ years of development experience

Excellent command of the English language

Very good working knowledge on ReactJS

An expert on JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AJAX, JSON

Experience with developing highly polished consumer-facing websites with smooth interactivity and responsive behavior directly from design assets

Published sites that are now online

Self-motivation and the ability to manage your own time to get the job done at the high international quality levels we expect

An engineering Degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience

A solid understanding of browser system fundamentals, application performance optimization, and backend integration

Prior experience working within the OTT apps, Media, E-commerce, Telecommunications, or similar large-scale consumer-facing industry

