Solutions Architect – Dynamics 365 Field – Western Cape Cape Town

My client is seeking a Dynamics 365 Field Service Solutions Architects for software configuration and another resource for integration. This is a 4 to 12 months contract position.
- BSC or Engineering degree or equivalent.
- Extensive experience in designing and implementing Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service, including configuration, customization, and integration.
- Proficiency in relevant programming languages (e.g., C#, JavaScript) and development tools.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills for working with clients and cross-functional teams.
- Relevant certifications in Dynamics 365 Field Service or related areas are a plus.
Solution Design:
- Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design comprehensive Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions that align with their needs.
Technical Leadership:
- Provide technical leadership and expertise in Dynamics 365 Field Service, guiding the development team and ensuring best practices are followed.
System Integration:
- Integrate Dynamics 365 Field Service with other systems and applications, ensuring seamless data flow and interoperability.
Customization and Configuration:
- Customize and configure Dynamics 365 Field Service to meet specific business requirements, including workflow automation, entity customization, and plugin development.
Data Modeling:
- Design and implement data models to support efficient data storage and retrieval within Dynamics 365 Field Service.
Testing and Quality Assurance:
- Oversee the testing process, including unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure the solution meets quality standards.
Documentation:
- Create and maintain technical documentation, including solution design documents, architecture diagrams, and user manuals.
Training:
- Provide training and support to end-users and other team members to ensure a smooth transition to the new Dynamics 365 Field Service solution.
Technical Troubleshooting:
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues and provide support during system upgrades and maintenance.
Stay Current:
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in Dynamics 365 Field Service and related technologies to recommend improvements and innovations.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML