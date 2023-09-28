Solutions Architect – Dynamics 365 Field

My client is seeking a Dynamics 365 Field Service Solutions Architects for software configuration and another resource for integration. This is a 4 to 12 months contract position.

BSC or Engineering degree or equivalent.

Extensive experience in designing and implementing Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service, including configuration, customization, and integration.

Proficiency in relevant programming languages (e.g., C#, JavaScript) and development tools.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills for working with clients and cross-functional teams.

Relevant certifications in Dynamics 365 Field Service or related areas are a plus.

Solution Design:

Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design comprehensive Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions that align with their needs.

Technical Leadership:

Provide technical leadership and expertise in Dynamics 365 Field Service, guiding the development team and ensuring best practices are followed.

System Integration:

Integrate Dynamics 365 Field Service with other systems and applications, ensuring seamless data flow and interoperability.

Customization and Configuration:

Customize and configure Dynamics 365 Field Service to meet specific business requirements, including workflow automation, entity customization, and plugin development.

Data Modeling:

Design and implement data models to support efficient data storage and retrieval within Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Testing and Quality Assurance:

Oversee the testing process, including unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure the solution meets quality standards.

Documentation:

Create and maintain technical documentation, including solution design documents, architecture diagrams, and user manuals.

Training:

Provide training and support to end-users and other team members to ensure a smooth transition to the new Dynamics 365 Field Service solution.

Technical Troubleshooting:

Diagnose and resolve technical issues and provide support during system upgrades and maintenance.

Stay Current:

Stay up to date with the latest developments in Dynamics 365 Field Service and related technologies to recommend improvements and innovations.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

