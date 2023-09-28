Solutions Architect – Dynamics 365 Field

Sep 28, 2023

My client is seeking a Dynamics 365 Field Service Solutions Architects for software configuration and another resource for integration. This is a 4 to 12 months contract position.

  • BSC or Engineering degree or equivalent.

  • Extensive experience in designing and implementing Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions.

  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service, including configuration, customization, and integration.

  • Proficiency in relevant programming languages (e.g., C#, JavaScript) and development tools.

  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills for working with clients and cross-functional teams.

  • Relevant certifications in Dynamics 365 Field Service or related areas are a plus.

Solution Design:

  • Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design comprehensive Dynamics 365 Field Service solutions that align with their needs.

Technical Leadership:

  • Provide technical leadership and expertise in Dynamics 365 Field Service, guiding the development team and ensuring best practices are followed.

System Integration:

  • Integrate Dynamics 365 Field Service with other systems and applications, ensuring seamless data flow and interoperability.

Customization and Configuration:

  • Customize and configure Dynamics 365 Field Service to meet specific business requirements, including workflow automation, entity customization, and plugin development.

Data Modeling:

  • Design and implement data models to support efficient data storage and retrieval within Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Testing and Quality Assurance:

  • Oversee the testing process, including unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure the solution meets quality standards.

Documentation:

  • Create and maintain technical documentation, including solution design documents, architecture diagrams, and user manuals.

Training:

  • Provide training and support to end-users and other team members to ensure a smooth transition to the new Dynamics 365 Field Service solution.

Technical Troubleshooting:

  • Diagnose and resolve technical issues and provide support during system upgrades and maintenance.

Stay Current:

  • Stay up to date with the latest developments in Dynamics 365 Field Service and related technologies to recommend improvements and innovations.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position