Systems Engineer IT

Sep 28, 2023

Are you a Systems / Platform Engineer looking to take your career to the next step at one of Africa’s largest banks? Do you want the benefits of a flexible working environment? Look no further!

Qualifications

  • Demonstrable experience in server hardware, VMware, Linux Server, and Windows Server in a large enterprise function.
  • VMware certification is required (must be current).
  • AWS certification is advantageous.

Core VMware competencies:

  • vSphere (ESX, vCenter)
  • Aria Automation 8 (vRA) – Troubleshooting, integration, orchestration – critical
  • Aria Automation Config (Salt) – Troubleshooting and integration – critical
  • VMware NSX – beneficial.

Other technologies

  • Cisco UCS (Intersight managed).
  • Working knowledge of Pure storage, Arista and/or Cisco Data Centre Networking, Dell OpenManage (not critical, but definitely useful).

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

